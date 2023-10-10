Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who talks about “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” (shop of love), actually runs “Jhooth Ki Dukaan” (shop of lies).

Advertisment

Chouhan, in a statement, said Gandhi, while addressing a gathering in the poll-bound state, only dished out lies.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP addressed a rally at Beohari in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held on November 17.

"Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' but actually he runs 'Jhooth KI Dukaan' and he lied at the rally also," Chouhan said.

Advertisment

The CM said Gandhi, at the gathering, was actually counting "dark deeds" done by Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan because every section of society in Madhya Pradesh is happy due to welfare programmes and development works of the BJP government in the last nearly two decades.

The Congress MP had promised a farm loan waiver during the 2018 elections in MP and vowed to remove his party's chief minister within ten days if the assurance was not fulfilled, said the BJP leader.

But neither the Congress government waived farm loans nor the party changed its Chief Minister (Kamal Nath, who was in office from December 2018 to March 2020), he said.

Advertisment

On the contrary, the Congress government, during its 15-month rule, stopped the diet grant of Rs 1,000 each to women of Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribes, Chouhan alleged.

Despite this, Gandhi is talking about development of tribals, he said.

Chouhan said Gandhi should answer as to why the Congress snatched the rights of tribal women and made farmers defaulters by not waiving their loans.

The Congress had also made a bogus promise of giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 to youths, said the CM, adding Gandhi should seek apology for his lies. PTI ADU RSY