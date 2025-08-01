Rahul Gandhi running malicious campaign to discredit constitutional bodies: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "dangerous behaviour" and running a "malicious campaign" to discredit constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission as part of a conspiracy to weaken democracy in the country.

Hitting back at Gandhi for his "vote chori" remarks targeting the Election Commission, Rijiju said the Congress leader was acting in a "childish" manner by running a campaign against the poll authority after losing a series of elections.

"When they (Congress) win elections, everything is hunky dory. But, when they lose elections, the Election Commission is to blame. This is a conspiracy to weaken democracy," Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister, said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 21, has witnessed repeated disruptions following opposition's protests on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the elections scheduled later this year.

Rijiju accused Gandhi of running a malicious campaign against constitutional bodies and termed it a "dangerous behaviour and approach".

"People have started saying that Rahul Gandhi is playing a dirty game to tarnish the image of the country," he said.

Other opposition parties have also started saying that Gandhi is playing a very dangerous game to harm the country, the minister said other.