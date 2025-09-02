Rahul Gandhi running vote theft campaign, his close aide carries 2 voter cards: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera had two voter IDs and Rahul Gandhi was running a campaign against voter-roll revision in Bihar to "protect and hide" his party's theft of votes.

There was no immediate response from the Congress, Khera, or Gandhi to the BJP's charge.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Khera, the Congress' media department head and Gandhi's "close associate," had two voter IDs on Delhi addresses.

"Rahul Gandhi and his close associates are chor (thieves) and making shor (noise)," he said.

"The nexus between Rahul Gandhi and Pawan Khera that has come to light today makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi hates the poor, deprived and oppressed of the country so much that to save the vote chori of his own party leaders and to hide their vote fraud, he is calling the citizens of Bihar 'farzi' and and 'chor' in Bihar," Bhandari charged.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress are running a voter fraud racket in which different Congress leaders, who have multiple voter IDs, are given protection," he alleged and demanded Gandhi respond to his claim.

The BJP spokesperson also asked Gandhi if he would take any action against Khera for possessing multiple voter IDs. PTI PK VN VN VN