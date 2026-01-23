Rahul Gandhi saying 'VB GRAM G' reflects Cong's 'hatred, contempt' for Lord Ram: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for calling the VB-G RAM G Act as "VB GRAM G", alleging that this reflects the Congress' "hatred, contempt and disregard" for Lord Ram and its commitment to the Tamil Nadu government's vow to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

With such disdain for Lord Ram, the Congress also does not have any right to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, whose last word was "Ram", BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged.

Remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party and its leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, made several attempts to erase his contributions and legacy.

The BJP's attack on Rahul Gandhi came after the Congress leader, while addressing a Workers' Convention here on the now-repealed Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said he was unable to remember the name of the new law, wondering if it was VB GRAM G, and asked the audience what it was.

Reacting sharply, Trivedi said, "There is a proverb, 'muh mein Ram, bagal mein chhuri (a sweet tongue but a hand ready to stab in the back), but here the one, who says that he is a devout devotee of Lord Shiva, a Brahmin who proudly displays his sacred thread over his kurta and who proclaims his 'gotra', is not able to say Ram." "This reflects the Congress party's hatred, contempt and disregard for Lord Ram and its commitment to the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, a vow that the Tamil Nadu government has taken," the BJP leader told a press conference at the party headquarters here, when asked.

"This is the same word, 'Ram', that Mahatma Gandhi had said and which is considered the most sacred," he said, adding, "The Congress party no longer has even the slightest right to claim Gandhi's legacy now." PTI PK KSS KSS