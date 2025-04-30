Rahul Gandhi says path to Delhi power runs through UP, Bihar

Raebareli (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress party wants to form a strong government at the Centre, and the path to it goes from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Addressing party office bearers and workers of the Sareni assembly constituency in Raebareli district, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Congress party wants to form a strong (coalition) government in Delhi...with 200-300 seats. Its path passes through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar." He added, "Until we are strong in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a strong government cannot come to Delhi. Our target is to form an INDIA alliance government first in Bihar and then in Uttar Pradesh." Asserting that in the next UP Assembly election, the BJP will be wiped out, the Rae Bareli MP said, "INDIA alliance government will be formed. (And) wherever our government is going to be formed, whether in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, it will be formed by listening to the voices of our workers." Referring to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our party gave full support to the government. I would like you to observe silence in this meeting today." Subsequently, everyone present in the meeting observed silence.

During his speech, he also hit out at PM Modi. "Whatever the billionaires want in India, Modi ji gets it for them. Adani wants an airport, defence industry, infrastructure, road contract. Whatever they want, he gets it for them...Narendra Modi has made five seven such people." PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ