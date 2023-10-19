Rahul Gandhi sees Congress 'tsunami' in Telangana, asks PM Modi why caste census data not released

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the results of caste census conducted by the UPA regime were not made public, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the exercise will be taken up in the country after the Congress comes to power.

The AICC leader raised the issue while addressing several rallies in poll-bound Telangana today.

Exuding confidence that his party will to come to power in the state after November 30 Assembly polls, the Parliamentarian said, "Congress wave is coming in Telangana like tsunami." He also attacked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government over alleged corruption particularly in irrigation projects, and targeted the BJP and BRS alleging that both the parties have tacit understanding, a charge denied by BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy also hit back at Rahul Gandhi's allegations on the saffron party's "association" with BRS, saying it was Congress party that entered into an alliance with KCR's party in 2004 and both shared power at the state and in Centre.

Addressing corner meetings and public rallies in Bhupalpally, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts, during the Congress' ongoing 'Vijayabheri' Yatra in the state, Rahul Gandhi said BJP has to be defeated in Delhi and BRS has to be defeated in Telangana and urged the people to extend their full support to the Congress.

"BRS has to be defeated here in Telangana and the BJP in Delhi. A Congress wave is coming in Telangana like tsunami. First it will come in Telangana and next in Delhi," he said.

Gandhi said the biggest issue in the country is with regard to caste census and termed it an "X-ray" that will throw light on the condition of Dalits, tribals and OBCs. He added that the caste census will also determine how the country's funds are being distributed.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi and KCR of remaining silent over the issue of caste census.

"Congress after coming to power in Telangana will conduct caste census and after winning elections in Delhi (at the Centre) caste census will also be undertaken in Delhi (in the country)," Gandhi assured.

The former Congress chief recalled that they had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the data of the caste census conducted by the UPA regime in 2011.

“I asked the Prime Minister if you are supporting OBCs, then why don't you make the data of caste census public,” he said.

Urging people to question Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao as to when they will conduct the caste census, he said if the Congress is voted to power in Telangana then the first work his party's government will do is to take up "X-ray" in the state.

"To fulfill the dreams of Telangana, caste census has to be conducted..." Rahul Gandhi said.

He noted that Congress-ruled states-Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka- have been told to conduct caste census.

Gandhi claimed that only 90 top officers/ bureaucrats run the country while only three of them belong to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. "These (OBC) officers control just five per cent of the budget," he said.

Today loans worth billions of rupees of industrialists have been waived, he added.

"Adani ji takes loans and his loans get waived. Without asking, the loan is waived. But, bank loans of farmers, labourers, women and youth are never waived. GST is taken from the pockets of shopkeepers, and it goes into the pockets of Adani," he alleged.

"We don't want such an India. That's why the first step is an "X-ray" of the country--the caste census. And a new chapter will be written in India's progress," he said.

According to him, "X-ray" will also ascertain how much of Telangana's money the "Chief Minister's family "looted".

Alleging that Telangana is the most corrupt state in the country, Rahul Gandhi charged that lakhs of crores of rupees had been snatched away from people and the Telangana model of corruption was being exported to other states.

The BJP and the Telangana CM have joined hands, he alleged and cited the BRS' "support" to the BJP on farm laws and GST.

If Telangana Chief Minister KCR was really fighting against the BJP then why no cases are registered against him and why no ED, IT and CBI probe launched against him? the former Congress president asked.

"I fight against the BJP and there are 24 cases against me. I was disqualified from Parliament and my house was taken away. My fight is with the ideology of RSS and BJP," Rahul Gandhi pointed out.

Charging Chandrasekhar Rao’s family with controlling important departments of the state government, Gandhi said he (KCR) works like a 'Raja' (king) and not as a Chief Minister.

“BRS, BJP and AIMIM help each other. Any vote to the BJP and AIMIM means vote will go to the BRS. Don't waste your vote. Don't vote for BJP and AIMIM, but vote for Congress,” he urged the people.

During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi also interacted with the workers and employees of state-owned mining firm Singareni Collieries.

He assured that the mines of Singareni Collieries will not be privatized and claimed there was an attempt to sell it to Adani, but "we got it stopped".

"It is not just the question of Telangana, in the entire country Adani ji is being helped. Wherever you see privatisation is being done. We oppose it. Our workers and farmers have to be protected," he said.

Referring to Congress' five 'poll guarantees' implemented in Karnataka, Rahul said the party would similarly implement all six guarantees announced in Telangana, as soon as it forms the government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi accused the AIMIM of fielding its candidates where the BJP wants it to and said whenever Congress contests elections against BJP in any part of the country, the AIMIM fields its candidates in that constituency.

Dismissing Rahul’s comments that his party was the B-Team of BJP, Rama Rao today said BRS is not aligned with any party, but people think that Congress is a “C-Team, Chor Team” of BJP.

"When Mr Rahul Gandhi spoke about corruption, it would be considered as a joke of the millennium, because his party is known for A to Z corruption," he said.

The BRS Working President also said Rahul Gandhi unfortunately is not a leader, but a reader basically reading out of a script that is provided to him by his party leaders. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH