Rahul Gandhi shares light moment about sister Priyanka Vadra at Wayanad event

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a light-hearted anecdote about his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying how much she likes Wayanad.

Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for houses being constructed by the party for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide, Gandhi said he has been in politics for 22 years.

“As you progress, you start to change the way you think. One thing I believe is that politicians should be more open about themselves and more transparent about what is going on,” he said.

Calling the people of Wayanad his family members, Gandhi narrated a recent incident, saying it might irritate Vadra.

He said that he and his sister often argue over small things. “She was not talking to me yesterday. Then I went to see my mother. She asked, ‘How is your sister?’ I told her that she is upset and not talking to me,” Gandhi said.

He added that, while discussing the travel plan to Wayanad, he told Sonia Gandhi that he had “trapped” his sister.

“Because she is coming to Wayanad and she cannot continue not talking to me,” he said.

Gandhi said that in the morning, when he greeted Vadra on the flight, she still appeared upset.

“But when we reached here, she started talking to me. That is the magic of Wayanad,” he said.

Gandhi was the former MP from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

After the 2024 parliamentary elections, he vacated the Wayanad seat, following which Vadra was elected as its representative in the Lok Sabha. PTI TBA SSK