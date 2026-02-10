Rahul Gandhi should have been allowed to speak in LS, says Prashant Kishor

Motihari (Bihar), Feb 10 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday came in support of Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress leader should have been allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address last week.

Kishor, who had been lying low since his party was drubbed in the assembly polls in November last year, told reporters in Motihari that not allowing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to speak 'is not good for democracy'.

Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address because he tried to quote from an article in a magazine giving an account of the unpublished memoirs of former Army chief Gen MM Naravane.

"The country has chosen not only the ruling party but also the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and has the right to speak in Parliament. If what was said had been wrong, it could have been expunged from the record, but stopping someone from speaking is harmful for democracy," said Kishor.

The Jan Suraaj Party leader also spoke about the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna last month.

"We are keeping a close watch on the developments related to the incident. Earlier, the case was probed by the district police, then a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, and finally, it was handed over to the CBI. One thing is quite clear: the district police did not do a proper investigation, and that is the reason the CBI was called," he said.

The possibility of the involvement of high-profile people in this case cannot be ruled out, he said.

The female NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in Shambhu Girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.

Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. Later, police arrested an employee of the hostel.