Rahul Gandhi should reveal formula to conduct census without disclosing one's caste: Himanta

Jamshedpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned how a caste-based census was possible without disclosing one's own caste and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to let the people know if he has any formula in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a caste-based census in the country but did not disclose his own caste, Sarma, BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, claimed while interacting with mediapersons here.

"We would like to know from Gandhi the formula to conduct caste-based census without disclosing one's own caste," he said.

Let Rahul Gandhi know this formula on the floor of the House, then the issues can be decided, Sarma replied to a query.

"The Bihar government conducted a caste-based survey. Whether this would be conducted across the country or not is a different matter. But how it would be possible without disclosing one's caste?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi can ask the caste of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but "we cannot question about his caste," he said.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s apparent reference to Gandhi’s caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday triggered a spat between the opposition and treasury benches.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, had accused Thakur of insulting and abusing him. PTI BS NN