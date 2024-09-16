Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, conspiring to end reservation in India: Union minister Meghwal

Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday slammed the Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, was conspiring to end reservation in India.

Meghwal, addressing a meeting of party officials at the BJP office in Gurukamal, alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress cheated and threatened the people of SC, ST and OBC categories that if the BJP came to power, it would abolish the Constitution and end the reservation, but in the true sense, ending reservation is the real agenda of Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

The Union Minister addressed the meeting of party officials at the district BJP office in Gurukamal here. He said that the BJP government for the third time is necessary for the development and progress of Haryana. Elections are to be held on October 5 and there is very little time left now. In such a situation, efforts will have to be made day and night at many levels.

"At the time of elections, Congress runs a narrative of confusion, lies and rumours to cheat people. It is the responsibility of the workers to expose the lies of Congress and to spread the achievements of the Modi and Nayab governments to the people," Meghwal said.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, was conspiring to end reservation in India." "The BJP government has changed the picture and destiny of the country and the state in 10 years. People are also feeling the changes that have taken place in the last 10 years," Meghwal claimed.

BJP District President Kamal Yadav while giving assurance to Arjunram Meghwal said that this time lotus will bloom in all the four assemblies of Gurugram district. He said that all the workers are working hard. PTI COR HIG