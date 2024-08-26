Rahul Gandhi slammed for his remarks on reservation in Miss India

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is facing flak over his "no Dalit, Adivasi or OBC in Miss India list" remarks with many blaming the Congress scion for attempting to divide the society further on caste lines.

Gandhi, while pressing for a nationwide caste census at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday, said he checked the list of former Miss India pageant winners but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among them.

Political analyst Sunanda Vashisht cautioned about the alleged design to divide and rule being followed by Gandhi.

Taking to X, Vashisht wrote, “The rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s atrocious comments on quota in beauty pageants is not listing the names of beauty contest winners and their castes and faiths. That is falling into his trap. That is exactly what he wants you to do -so that looking for caste in sports teams, beauty contests etc is normalised. He is normalising this discourse and you are helping him by doing a caste audit on beauty contests. Call him out for the garbage he is talking about instead. Call him out for looking at everything through the prism of caste and thereby only sowing distrust and enmity. Don’t fall into his trap.”

The rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s atrocious comments on quota in beauty pageants is not listing the names of beauty contest winners and their castes and faiths. That is falling into his trap. That is exactly what he wants you to do -so that looking for caste in sports teams, beauty… — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) August 26, 2024

MyInd co-founder Aadit Kapadia called this an attempt to normalise private sector reservations.

Quoting Vashisht’s post, Kapadia said, “Thank you for saying this. The response to his nonsense cannot be an appropriation of those that take positions similar to Rahul G on caste or a little milder version. Ultimately these are all attempts to normalise private sector reservations. Which is why this needs to be rebutted.”

Thank you for saying this. The response to his nonsense cannot be appropriation of those that take positions similar to Rahul G on caste or a little milder version. Ultimately these are all attempts to normalize private sector reservations. Which is why this needs to be rebutted. https://t.co/i0lRiSbpZr — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) August 26, 2024

A few X users slammed Gandhi for the fact that the 2022 Miss India winner Ria Ekka was a tribal girl from Chhattisgarh.