Rahul Gandhi speaks to kin of Khandwa gangrape-murder victim; assures help

Khandwa (MP), May 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the family members of the tribal woman who was gang-raped and brutalised to death in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa last week, and assured them all possible help.

The 45-year-old tribal woman died of grievous injuries after being raped by two men in Khandwa district. The gangrape took place on Friday night and the woman died the next day (Saturday) from excessive bleeding. The police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident.

Vikrant Bhuria, chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, the tribal wing of the Congress party, visited the victim's house on Wednesday afternoon. He then called up Gandhi and asked a member of the victim's family to interact with the leader.

The Congress released a video of this conversation, in which Gandhi is seen assuring the victim's family of all possible help.

During the conversation, Gandhi asked the victim's relative whether the family knew the accused persons, to which the latter told him that they belonged to the same village and he knew them well.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha then asked him whether the accused were currently in jail, to which he answered in the affirmative.

Later, Gandhi asked Bhuria to support the victim's family and try to ensure that the culprits get punishment.

The victim has two children, the police have earlier said.

The victim and the accused belong to the Korku tribal community, they said.

The accused have been charged under sections 66 (causing death), 70 (1) (gangrape) and 103 (1) (murder punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI MAS NP