Rahul Gandhi systematically, deliberately trying to weaken democracy: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Sep 19 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress' Rahul Gandhi of "systematically and deliberately trying to weaken democracy in the country" over his 'vote chori' (vote theft) allegations against the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union law minister dismissed the claims of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to create anarchy in the country... he is systematically and deliberately trying to weaken the democracy in the country," Prasad alleged.

Referring to Gandhi's X post on Thursday on 'vote chori' allegations against the EC, Prasad said, "He (Gandhi) wrote that the youth, students and 'Gen Z' will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop 'vote theft'. What does he (Gandhi) mean? He is simply trying to promote violence in the country... this is highly condemnable," he added.

Gandhi has been repeatedly levelling false, mischievous and misleading allegations against the government and constitutional bodies in the country, Prasad alleged.

"He is lowering the dignity of the post of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha," the BJP leader alleged.

Prasad claimed that Gandhi's repeated allegations against the EC reflected Congress' lack of faith in Indian democracy.

The Congress leader on Thursday alleged that names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in Karnataka's Aland seat in 2023.

"I must advise Rahul Gandhi to do proper homework before levelling such allegations," Prasad said.

The EC has already clarified that the issue was thoroughly investigated in 2023. Whatever questions he is raising today, had been replied to by the EC earlier, he said.

"Congress is in power in Karnataka... what was his government doing? The Congress candidate won from Aland and Rahul Gandhi is raising questions about the victory of his own party MLA?! Anyway, the matter is pending before the court," Prasad said.

"Gandhi is abusing the democratic choice of the voters of India by questioning parliamentary elections held in 2014, 2019 and 2024. The Congress leaders will have to face the consequences for this... We will give him and Congress leaders a proper reply through the democratic process... They will face a humiliating defeat in the coming polls," Prasad said.

In his fresh offensive against the EC, Gandhi had said on Thursday that the poll panel must stop protecting "vote chors" (vote thieves) and provide, within a week, information sought by the Karnataka CID in an investigation into deletions of electors' names.

Gandhi had cited details of alleged attempts to delete 6,018 votes in Karnataka's Aland constituency in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls. He also gave the example of Maharashtra's Rajura constituency, where he claimed 6,850 voters were added in a "fraudulent" manner using automated software. PTI PKD ACD