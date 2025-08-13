Rahul Gandhi tight-lipped on India's largest electoral 'anomaly' in Andhra, claims Jagan

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the largest electoral 'anomaly' in the country during the 2024 general elections occurred in Andhra Pradesh and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the issue.

The former AP Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when Gandhi has mounted an attack against the EC, alleging voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls which the BJP-led NDA won.

Both ruling TDP and the Congress hit back at Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed the 'anomaly' involved nearly 48 lakh votes, or 12.5 percent of the votes polled in the state.

"Unfortunately, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi talk about Andhra Pradesh? He doesn't talk because he is in hotline contact with Chandrababu (Naidu)," Reddy alleged.

He claimed that the anomaly in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country. By the time voting ended and counting began, the percentage difference in votes was the largest nationwide, he claimed.

Reddy also questioned Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore, asking whether he ever spoke about TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he alleged is 'undermining democracy'. Tagore, a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, is the AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

"Naidu is indulging in several scams which are visible to the naked eye, but Tagore doesn't talk because there is a hotline between Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress high command," he alleged.

Further, he alleged that despite irregularities such as belt shops (illegal liquor shops), permit rooms, and scams in sand, silica, quartz, and laterite, Tagore "remained silent." Though liquor is being allegedly sold above the maximum retail price (MRP) and belt shops are found everywhere, beside every 'temple and school', Reddy said Tagore does not make any comment against Naidu.

Likewise, he said the Congress leader is mum in the face of alleged exorbitant construction cost, Rs 10,000 per sq ft, in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati while such cost is trending around Rs 4,500 per sq ft in modern cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and others.

"The land that they (NDA alliance govt) are giving at throwaway prices to real estate companies. What is that, Lulu, other group Sattva. What are these companies? Real estate companies. You are giving them land at throwaway prices. Is it not a scam," he said.

Though so many alleged scams are occurring right in front of 'you and your eyes', yet the Congress national spokesperson does not speak about the TDP chief but talks about him even though he was in the opposition, said Reddy.

Further commenting on Gandhi, he said the Congress leader talks about 'vote chori' in Delhi but refrains from making a statement on Andhra Pradesh and also Arvind Kejriwal, 'who lost his own MLA seat'.

"Rahul Gandhi does not talk about Andhra because Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with Rahul Gandhi through Revanth Reddy on a hotline. Is it not a fact? What should I comment on someone like Rahul Gandhi who himself is not sincere," he said.

Reacting to late night voting during the 2024 polls in the southern state, the former CM emphasised that no additional voter is supposed to stand in the queue beyond the voting time.

Queue doesn't go beyond a particular time and whoever is in the queue they are permitted to cast their vote, he said, adding that voters are not supposed to join the queue beyond the timing that had been mentioned.

Responding, IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh hit back at Reddy, asserting that their only true 'hotline' is with the people of the southern state.

"Forget your 'vote chori' excuses '--you were voted out because people were tired of your 'note chori' in scam after scam. You know exactly what I'm talking about," said Lokesh in a post on X.

Underscoring that Reddy's alleged 'baseless attempts will fail', Lokesh highlighted that the NDA alliance's "double engine sarkar" is here to deliver under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu.

Further, he noted that Andhra Pradesh will rise to the 'number one position again'.

Condemning Reddy's remarks on Gandhi, Tagore claimed that the YSRCP supremo lacks the 'eligibility' to criticise the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha--Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul is striving for the protection of democracy. He did not surrender to anyone like Jagan," said an Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) press release, quoting Tagore.

Further, Tagore underscored that Gandhi is waging a battle against 'vote chori' and challenged Reddy to support a candle light rally over this issue in Vijayawada to be led by APCC president YS Sharmila. PTI STH SA