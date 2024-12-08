Rahul Gandhi to address party workers at Congress training camp in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday address Congress workers at the party's 'Netratva Sangam' training camp in Samod in Jaipur district.

Selected Congress leaders from across the country are participating in this training camp.

However, Congress leaders from Rajasthan are not allowed to attend the training camp.

At the camp, workers will be given training about the basic ideology of the party.The main focus remains on Gandhian philosophy and the ideology of Congress.

The training camp of the party is held every year. PTI AG DV DV