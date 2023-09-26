Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in MP on Sept 30

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh on September 30 with just months to go for the state assembly polls, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The former Congress president and Wayanad MP will address the public meeting in Kalapipal town, he said.

Elections to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, which is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be held by the end of this year.

"Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kalapipal town in Shajapur district on September 30. This will be his first major programme ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh," Congress' state unit vice president (organisation) Rajiv Singh said.

Gandhi's visit to Shajapur district will be a decisive one for the party in view of elections, he added.