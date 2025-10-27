Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga on Oct 29

Patna, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his campaign for the assembly polls in Bihar on Wednesday with rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts.

Gandhi's first rally will be at the reserved constituency of Sakra in Muzaffarpur, where the party has fielded Umesh Ram, the runner-up of the 2020 polls, said a statement issued by Rajesh Rathore, the chairperson of the state Congress media cell, on Monday.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha is expected to be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, said Rathore.

Later, Gandhi will address another rally in the adjoining Darbhanga district in support of the INDIA bloc candidates.