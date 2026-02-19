Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Barnala on Feb 28; Kamboj made event in-charge

Patiala, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Barnala in Punjab on February 28, said a party leader on Thursday.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) appointed Congress leader Hardial Singh Kamboj as the in-charge of Barnala district for the upcoming rally.

According to a communication issued by PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kamboj has been asked to immediately convene a meeting of the Barnala District Congress Committee.

The meeting will include block presidents, district frontal heads, assembly contestants and other key leaders to review rally preparations and ensure maximum participation of party workers.

Reacting to his appointment, Kamboj said the February 28 rally in Barnala would sound the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

He termed it a matter of pride that the party high command entrusted him with the responsibility of being in-charge of such an important event.

He said the rally would mark the beginning of the political countdown of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

"The people of Punjab have made up their minds to uproot this incompetent government," he claimed.

Gandhi's proposed rally would inject fresh enthusiasm and energy among Punjabis and prove to be a turning point in the state's political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, he said.

On February 16, Congress party leader Bhupesh Baghel had said that the Congress would hold a rally in Punjab and it would be attended by Gandhi.