Rahul Gandhi to address two election rallies in Jharkhand on May 7

Ranchi, May 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on May 7 and address two election rallies, a party leader said on Saturday.

Gandhi will address a rally in Chaibasa, seeking votes for INDIA bloc candidates in Singhbhum and Khunti Lok Sabha seats. Later, he will address another rally at Basia in Lohardaga constituency, the party's in-charge for the state Ghulam Ahmad Mir told a press conference.

These three seats will vote on May 13 along with Palamu.

JMM's Joba Manjhi is the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, while Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda will fight BJP's Arjun Munda in Khunti.

In Lohardaga, Congress has fielded Sukhdev Bhagat against BJP's Samir Oraon.

Mir claimed that in the first two phases of the elections, the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress, got a good response.