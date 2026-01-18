Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress ‘maha panchayat’ in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 18 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the ‘maha panchayat’ programme, organised to felicitate Congress representatives elected to local bodies in Kerala, to be held here on Monday.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which is organising the event, said in a statement on Sunday that over 15,000 Congress elected representatives are expected to attend the panchayat at Marine Drive in Kochi.

Elected representatives from various districts are expected to start arriving at the venue by around 11 am, the statement said.

According to Congress leaders, Rahul will arrive at the Nedumbassery airport at 12.45 pm and will first visit the residence of writer M Leelavathi.

From there, he is expected to reach the conference venue where the panchayat is being held by around 2 pm.

They said Rahul is scheduled to return by an evening flight after the event, which is expected to conclude at around 4 pm.

Those coming from the northern districts have been asked to reach Kalamassery and proceed via the Container Road, with parking arrangements made at Bolgatty Palace Grounds, Alpha Horizon Convention Centre and Vallarpadam Church Grounds.

People arriving for the event from Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts should park their vehicles near the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Vehicles from the southern districts, including Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, should be parked at Willingdon Island and near the BOT Bridge, party leaders said.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas said participants arriving in small vehicles from the North Kerala districts should board the Metro from Aluva, while those from Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts should use the Metro from Thrippunithura.

He said participants should alight at the MG Road Metro station and proceed to the conference venue at the drive. PTI TBA SSK