Rahul Gandhi to be in Guwahati on Oct 17 for paying tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here on October 17 to pay tribute to popular singer Zubeen Garg, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. The Assam government, however, formed an SIT that is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

''Gandhi will arrive in Guwahati on October 17 to pay tribute to Assam's beloved artist and heartbeat of the people - Zubeen Garg'', Chairperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Media Cell Bedabrata Bora said.

After his arrival, Gandhi will visit Sonapur, where Garg's last rites were performed on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects.

He will also visit the late artiste's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members, Bora said. PTI DG NN