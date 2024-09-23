Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana, address 2 public meetings on Sep 26

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana on Thursday for his party candidates in the Assembly polls and will address two rallies in Karnal and Hisar districts.

According to the party's state unit, Gandhi will address a rally in Karnal's Assandh from where Shamsher Singh Gogi is seeking re-election.

Later on Thursday, he will speak at another rally in Hisar district's Barwala from where the party has fielded former MLA Ramniwas Ghorela.

Last Friday, Gandhi visited a village in Karnal district to meet with the family of a young man who was injured in a road accident abroad.

According to the family, Gandhi had met the injured youth, Amit, during his recent US visit.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8.