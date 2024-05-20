Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana on May 22

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday address poll rallies in Haryana, in his first campaign stop in the state that goes to the polls on May 25.

Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi will hold a rally in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. He will address another public meeting in Sonipat, the Congress' Haryana unit said on Monday.

In the evening, he will take part in an event in Panchkula.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a poll rally in the Jagadhri area of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

The Congress has fielded Rao Dan Singh, an incumbent MLA, from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh against the BJP's Dharambir Singh, who is seeking re-election.

From Sonipat, the Congress has fielded Satpal Brahmachari against the BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli.

Badoli, a BJP MLA, was fielded in place of incumbent MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik.

Panchkula and Jagadhri come under the Ambala seat.

MLA Varun Chaudhary will take on the BJP's Banto Kataria from Ambala.

Kataria's husban and incumbent MP Rattan Lal Kataria died last year. PTI SUN SZM