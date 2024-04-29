Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Odisha on May 3

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the tribal-majority Rayagada district in Odisha on May 3 to address his second public meeting in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons here, Odisha Congress campaign committee chairman Bhakta Charan Das said that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a 'Nyay' rally in Rayagada on May 3, where he would speak on tribal and OBC-related issues.

After visiting Rayagada, Gandhi would also address another public rally in Bolangir district, where he is likely to raise the issues of unemployment and migration, he said.

As Nabarangpur district was once the favourite place of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the party has planned to bring Priyanka Gandhi for campaigning, Das said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi addressed his first public meeting at the Salepur assembly constituency in Cuttack district.