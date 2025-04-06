Rahul Gandhi to join Cong's march in Bihar's Begusarai

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he will visit Bihar's Begusarai and join the youths in highlighting their problems and removing the NDA from power in the assembly polls slated to be held in the state later this year.

In a video message put out on X on Sunday, he said, "Young friends of Bihar, I am coming to Begusarai on April 7 to walk shoulder to shoulder with you in the 'palayan roko, naukri do' march." The aim is to make the whole world see the spirit of the youth of Bihar, their struggle and their suffering, he said.

"You too come wearing a white t-shirt, ask questions and raise your voice to put pressure on the government for your rights and to remove it (from power)," Gandhi said and shared the link for joining the White T-Shirt Movement.

"Come, let us together make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

Bihar is set to go to polls in September-October this year.