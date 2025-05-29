Rahul Gandhi to launch MP Cong's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' from Bhopal on Jun 3

Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (organisation rejuvenation campaign) on June 3 here in Madhya Pradesh, his colleague Umang Singhar said on Thursday.

Gandhi will take five back-to-back meetings with leaders and workers here between 11am and 4pm during his visit.

"This campaign will mark a historic chapter for a new beginning and revival of the Congress. It will rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level and give a boost to booth-level workers. The exercise will act as a bridge to reconnect youth, farmers, labourers etc with the Congress," said Singhar, who is leader of opposition in the MP assembly.

"All observers appointed by AICC, members of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Political Affairs Committee members as well as district presidents will take part in separate meetings. This event will not just be a meeting, but the beginning of the journey of a renewed political ideology. It will strengthen the Congress for the next election battle," Singhar added.

Gandhi's visit is coming at a time when the Congress is mulling changing presidents in many of the state's 55 districts, some of whom have been on the post for 8-10 years, another party leader pointed out.

The initiative, announced during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belagavi in December 2024, is part of a larger plan to rebuild the party's organisation from the booth level up to the top leadership. The programme was formally rolled out as the 'Sangathan Srijan Karyakram' in 2025.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept all 29 seats in MP, including Chhindwara, the home turf of senior leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The Congress has been out of power in MP since 2003, except for a brief 15-month period between December 2018 and March 2020 under Nath.

The Nath government collapsed after several MLAs, most of them loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit and joined the BJP. The BJP retained power with a huge majority in the 2023 assembly polls.