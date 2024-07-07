Rahul Gandhi to meet flood victims in Assam on Monday

Guwahati, Jul 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet flood victims of Assam on Monday, party leaders said.

He will arrive at the Kumbhigram airport in Silchar in Assam's Cachar district in the morning on the way to strife-torn Manipur.

"From the airport, he will be going to a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and interact with the people who have taken shelter there," a state Congress spokesperson said.

The camp is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur, he said.

About 22.70 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam were affected by the floods. A total of 78 people have been killed in this year's floods, landslides and storms in the state.

Gandhi will return to Silchar airport from Jiribam, and fly to Imphal for the next leg of his Manipur tour.

This will be the Congress leader's first visit to the Northeast after becoming the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.