Rahul Gandhi to soon embark on second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will soon take up the second Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The grand old party believes that the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was successful and well-received by the people.

The second phase will begin from the East and end in the Western part of the country.

After a four-hour Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Thursday at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said, "In the CWC meeting, Congress president initially told Rahul Gandhi that he's getting massive opinions from the party workers and leaders from all over India that Rahul Gandhi should do a second Yatra from east to west. After that, all the CWC members, unanimously also requested Rahul Gandhi to do the Yatra. The details of the Yatra and the decision of the Yatra will be taken without any delay."

Even though the Congress believes the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was successful, the party lost recently held assembly elections in the three states raising doubts over the efficacy of the yatra.

Political analysts are divided over the second such exercise by the Congress scion when the preparations for the upcoming general elections will be at its peak.

The meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi among others.