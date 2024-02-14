Rahul Gandhi to take part in farmers protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the allegations that the Congress is behind the ongoing farmers protest, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to take part in a farmers' agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

During a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the Congress scion announced that Congress will give a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) as per recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission.

Gandhi was scheduled to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday for the second phase of his yatra in the state.

However, the yatra was cancelled.

The cancellation took place as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers' agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

On Wednesday morning, Rahul Gandhi reached Jaipur to accompany her mother Sonia Gandhi as she files her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

He is expected to land in Delhi in the second half of the day.