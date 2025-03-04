Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad on March 7-8 ahead of next month's AICC session

Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) A month before the AICC session in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on March 7 and 8, where he will meet party leaders and office-bearers, its spokesperson said on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal paid a visit to Ahmedabad on Tuesday and interacted with senior Gujarat Congress leaders and functionaries to take stock of the preparations for the party's session to be held in the city on April 8 and 9.

Gujarat will be hosting the AICC session after a gap of 64 years.

"Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be in Ahmedabad for two days on March 7 and 8. Gandhi's visit before the AICC session is very important as he will meet the party's political affairs committee and hold meetings with the state president, former presidents and opposition leaders, MLAs and former MLAs," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Gandhi will also meet the office-bearers of the party's various cells and departments on the first day of his visit. On the second day, he will also interact with party workers, he said.

Meanwhile, Venugopal on Tuesday visited possible venues of the AICC session in Ahmedabad, including the Sardar Bhavan at Shahibaug. He also went to the Gandhi Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Venugopal said that 2025 is the organisational year for the Congress, and therefore the focus will be on strengthening the party from the grassroots level to the top.

"Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have decided to hold massive organisational programmes throughout the year. We are starting it from Gujarat. On March 7-8 we are going to do some exercise in that regard," he said.

Taking to X, Venugopal said the upcoming session will be held in Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, two of the most towering figures of the country's freedom movement, taking ahead the fight for protecting the Constitution and the legacy of these pioneering leaders.

"This will serve as yet another reminder of our party's deep roots and unbreakable bond with the people of Gujarat. It is also the state where the ruling regime has crossed all limits of injustice, corruption and destruction of Constitutional values. Through the session, we aim to send a message to the people of Gujarat and the country that the Congress has and always will fight for their rights, to ensure Constitutional principles are upheld," he said in a post on X.

Talking to PTI, Venugopal said, "This is also the 100th year of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the Indian National Congress (INC). Both these events are very important for Congress and the country's history. We are coming to Gujarat for the AICC session to highlight the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with the current political situation of this country." The Congress had last month announced that it will hold its AICC session in Ahmedabad in April to deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its alleged attack on the Constitution, as well as on charting the party's future roadmap.

The session will commence on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delegates' meeting on April 9.

Congress chief Kharge will preside over both the meetings to be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, national office-bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates.

The upcoming session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party's collective resolve to address the concerns of common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation, Venugopal had said.

The Congress top brass has also decided to take out 'relay yatras' across the country starting mid-April, which will conclude on January 26, 2026, while fulfilling the party's resolution passed at the Belagavi working committee meeting held last December. PTI KA PD NP