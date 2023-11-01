Rahul Gandhi to visit Kaleswaram irrigation project in Telangana on Nov 2

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit the Kaleswaram project in Telangana on Thursday and inspect the damage at the Medigadda barrage of the project recently.

According to Congress sources, permission was granted for his helicopter to land at helipad of the Medigadda barrage.

Gandhi, during his ongoing election campaign in Telangana, has alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project.

At a public meeting in the state today, Rahul Gandhi displayed a mock 'Kaleswaram ATM' prepared by his party. PTI SJR SJR ROH