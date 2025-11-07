Rahul Gandhi to visit MP on Sat; interact with party's district chiefs in Pachmarhi

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and interact with the party's district presidents at Pachmarhi hill station.

The event is part of the Congress' Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (SSA) that aims to strengthen the party grassroots structure ahead of the 2028 MP assembly polls.

He will reach Bhopal from Bihar on Saturday at 3.30 pm, then fly off to Pachmari where a training camp for district presidents is underway, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI.

After the interaction, Gandhi will fly back to Bihar, Patwari added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had launched Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan on June 3 this year in Bhopal. Later, in August, 71 district presidents were appointed.

The Congress has been out of power in MP since 2003, except a 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020 under the chief ministership of Kamal Nath.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress lost all 29 seats in MP. PTI LAL BNM