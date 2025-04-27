Rahul Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli, Amethi on April 29-30

Amethi (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will begin his two-day trip to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday during which he will visit his constituency Rae Bareli and party bastion Amethi, party leaders said here.

During his visit, Gandhi will inaugurate a heart unit at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Amethi and inspect the ordnance factory located in Munshiganj, they said.

This will be Gandhi's first visit to Amethi after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, said that Gandhi will first visit Rae Bareli on April 29, where he will attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) and stay overnight at the Bhuemau Guest House.

On April 30, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha will travel by road to the ordnance factory in Munshiganj, followed by the inauguration of the heart unit at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Sharma said.

Gandhi will also conduct an inspection of the Indira Gandhi College of Nursing, he said.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is operated by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, New Delhi. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, while Rahul Gandhi serves as a trustee.