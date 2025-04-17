Rahul Gandhi to visit US next week, will give talk at Brown University

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to the US next week, during which he will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students at Brown University.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on April 21 and 22.

He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students, Khera said.

Prior to visiting Rhode Island, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), he said.