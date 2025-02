Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday to attend a private programme, party sources said.

After landing in Hyderabad in the evening, he would go to Warangal by helicopter. He would later travel to Chennai by train, the sources said.

However, there is no official word from the party on his visit and it is not clear whether he would participate in any party programmes. PTI SJR GDK SJR ADB