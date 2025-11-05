Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath

Jamui/Banka, Nov 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "trying to create anarchy" in the country by "demanding reservation in the armed forces".

Singh also took a jibe at Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, alleging that the Congress leader has "no option left but to jump into a pond".

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul ji? He is raising the issue of reservations in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces…our forces are above all these." The BJP leader also claimed that Gandhi should know that "running the country is not a game for children".

The defence minister hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.

"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said.

"India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.

Earlier in the day, addressing another rally in Banka, Singh said, ‘there is a clear wave in favour of the NDA’ and asserted that the ruling alliance will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

He accused the RJD of threatening people during its rule in the state.

Singh also alleged that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas".

"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Singh claimed that the NDA never creates discrimination among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, and the alliance can only work for 'Vikshit' Bihar.

He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development." “We keep telling people. We remain committed to our promises. 'Pran jaye par vachan na jaye'. We do not go back on what we promise, he said. PTI PKD BDC