Rahul Gandhi trying to create chaos in India by any means: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the opposition leader is "trying to create chaos" in the country “by any means”.

The CM also asserted that he has never heard anything positive from Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

"The person named Rahul Gandhi is trying to create chaos in India by any means. Sometimes in the name of religion; sometimes in the name of vote," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a campaign meeting for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

"...and in parliament, the way they (Congress) supported Pakistan, all of you have seen that. The public will surely teach a lesson to Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Sarma also mocked Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi for his reported comment that the CM has four phone connections and he uses one of those to contact leaders of the grand old party.

"Calls from my two phones go to UPPL and BPF parties in BTC. The third phone goes to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. The last call I make is to the Congress... The Congress has accepted its defeat in the elections. After the election, the Congress will join the BJP," he added.

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP, is now ruling the BTC, the autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region. The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is also a party based in the BTR.

About the ongoing eviction drives in the state, the CM said, "The way Miya Muslims are aggressive in Assam, it will be impossible for Assamese people to live after 10-15 years.

"The work we will do in these five years and the next five years will postpone the threat to 40 years. After that, the new generation will think of Assam." 'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance. PTI TR NN