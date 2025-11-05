Rahul Gandhi trying to mislead country, says Saini after Cong leader alleges Haryana polls 'stolen'

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to mislead the country with his "lies." However, Saini refused to comment on the allegations of Gandhi, who charged that the 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen," as he cited electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the saffron party's victory.

The "centralised plan" included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, using names such as "Seema, Sweety and Saraswati" for her, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said at a press conference in Delhi during which he put up a presentation "The H-files" to back his claim.

When asked about Gandhi's allegations, Haryana CM Saini said he does not want to make any comment.

"But Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead the country. The Congress always worked towards pushing the country back," said Saini while speaking to reporters in Panchkula.

He further said that the Congress and its "Yuvraj" are not left with any issue.

"Today, I do not want to make any comments. When the time comes, I will certainly speak, as they lack any issue," he said.

"They (Congress) are misleading the country by speaking lies. People will not join you by spreading such falsehoods.

"You (Rahul Gandhi) are lying. Your four generations ruled the country. Even if after the rule by four generations, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi Baba speak lies, then it is unfortunate," he said.

The BJP dismissed the allegation of mass vote theft as "false and baseless" and accused the Congress leader of raising questions on the Election Commission to hide his failures and defame the country's democracy.

If there is any irregularity with the voting, then one must flag it with the EC or approach the court, said BJP's Kiren Rijiju. "But he never does it," the minister said.

Election Commission officials also trashed the allegation as unfounded, saying no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana. PTI CHS VSD AMJ AMJ