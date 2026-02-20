Rahul Gandhi unfit to be Leader of Opposition: Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Youth Congress protests at the AI Impact Summit, saying he was unfit to run his own party and to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, Shinde said the Congress has chosen spectacle over substance at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought together innovators, investors and leaders to showcase India's rise as a technology and economic powerhouse.

"Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society," said Shinde quoting Mark Twain.

At a moment meant to highlight India's growing global stature, Congress workers resort to theatrics that only embarrass the nation, Shinde said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic "shirtless protest" at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

"I hope India's principal opposition party clothes itself with wisdom and integrity -- above all, love for India," Shinde said.

Shinde hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's profile as a digital leader and fast-growing major economy has strengthened dramatically. Global platforms are being hosted with confidence, vision and competence. That is statesmanship," Shinde said.

"In contrast, the opposition offers noise instead of ideas, stunts instead of solutions. Democracy needs a serious opposition -- but what we are seeing is a collapse of credibility," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Shinde said India is moving forward and the world can see it.

"No amount of drama can overshadow the leadership that is positioning India at the centre of global innovation and growth," he said. PTI SKU KSS KSS