Rahul Gandhi unwell, unlikely to take part in Gandhi Bharat event, says Congress

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to take part in the Gandhi Bharat event on Tuesday at Belagavi as he is unwell, sources in the ruling party said.

While Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told PTI Videos in Belagavi that the entire leadership of the Congress party will take part in the function, which is set to commence soon, sources here said that Rahul Gandhi was unwell and hence, he is likely to skip the function.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress functionaries are expected to take part in the event at the district headquarter town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra. According to the Congress sources, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi is set to be unveiled at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and a public meeting has also been scheduled to be held at the CPED grounds.

The Gandhi Bharat event, to commemorate the centenary of the lone Congress session presided by Mahatma Gandhi at Belagavi in 1924, was originally scheduled to be held on December 27, last year. It was, however, postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Themed as 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', the Congress event would reiterate the party's commitment to Gandhian ideology and the Constitution.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the arrival of the VVIPs in the city.