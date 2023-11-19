Rahul Gandhi visits Congress war room to oversee preparations for Rajasthan elections

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited Congress war room here to oversee preparations for the Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present during his visit.

Co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan said that Gandhi motivated the team present at the war room.

He stayed there for nearly half-an-hour.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were not present at the war room.