Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's Kirti Nagar furniture market, meets carpenters

New DelhI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Kirti Nagar furniture market here and interacted with carpenters at work.

This is Gandhi's third such reaching-out exercise in the national capital in the recent past. He met fruit and vegetable vendors in Azadpur Mandi here in August and more recently spoke to the porters at the Anand Vihar railway station.

During his visit to the furniture market on Thursday, Gandhi interacted with the carpenters and heard their problems besides also trying his hand at building some furniture items.

"Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists – experts at carving durability and beauty," Gandhi said in a post on X.

दिल्ली के कीर्तिनगर स्थित एशिया के सबसे बड़े फर्नीचर मार्केट जाकर आज बढ़ई भाइयों से मुलाकात की।



ये मेहनती होने के साथ ही कमाल के कलाकार भी हैं - मज़बूती और खुबसूरती तराशने में माहिर!



काफ़ी बातें हुई, थोड़ा उनके हुनर को जाना और थोड़ा सीखने की कोशिश की। pic.twitter.com/ceNGDWKTR8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2023

"We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit," the former Congress chief also said.

The Congress also shared pictures of Gandhi's visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is still on," the party said.

This visit was part of Gandhi's reaching-out exercise ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had earlier met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother’s residence.

He also undertook a journey from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck a few months ago and listened to the concerns of truck drivers.