Rahul Gandhi visits family of volleyball legend Jimmy George in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on his social media account of his visit to the family of legendary Indian volleyball player Jimmy George.

Gandhi visited the family when he arrived in Thundyil, Peravoor, here on Thursday to attend a farmers’ convention.

Thundyil is also the hometown of George, who captained the Indian volleyball team and won the Arjuna Award.

George, who died at 32 in 1987, had played for professional clubs outside India, including in Italy.

In the video, Gandhi is seen visiting George’s house and the attached museum at Thundyil.

He also met George’s brothers, who were themselves volleyball players and athletes.

Anju Bobby George, World Athletics Championship medal winner and sister-in-law of Jimmy George, was also present during the visit.

In his social media post, Gandhi said, "Some families don’t just play sport – they build its soul." He said that meeting George's family, listening to his story and seeing memories that travelled from Kerala to Italy reminded him of what dedication truly looks like.

"From the George brothers on volleyball courts to Anju Bobby George on athletics tracks, generations have carried forward a love for the game with humility, discipline and pride," he said.

Gandhi added that more opportunities and better infrastructure are needed to enable many more sporting families like this to thrive.

Jimmy George, considered one of the greatest volleyball players in the country, died in a car accident in Italy in November 1987. PTI TBA TBA KH