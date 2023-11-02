Rahul Gandhi visits Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram irrigation project in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project in Telangana, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, where cracks have developed in the pillars of the barrage.

After inspecting the 'damage', Gandhi alleged that cracks have appeared in multiple pillars of the barrage due to shoddy construction.

"Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana," the MP said on "X" (formerly Twitter).

"Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking." he said and accused CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of using the Kaleshwaram project as their "personal ATM" to plunder the people of Telangana.

Gandhi was accompanied by state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and others.

Gandhi, who alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project during his poll rallies in Telangana, had displayed a mock 'Kaleswaram ATM' made by his party to the people.

Recently, a team of officials from dam safety authority visited the Medigadda barrage following the "damage".

The objective of Kaleswaram project, inaugurated in 2019, is to divert 195 TMC of water from Godavari to the backward areas in Telangana.

The project envisaged diversion of 195 TMC of Godavari water to Sripada Rao Yellampally project and creation of an additional ayacut of about 18.25 lakhs acres in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and other districts, including 40 TMC of drinking water to several towns and cities of the state.

The project, whose cost was put at about Rs 80,000 crore, includes three barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH