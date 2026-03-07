Rahul Gandhi visits Sivagiri Math

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day trip to Kerala, visited the Sivagiri Math at Varkala here on Saturday.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was greeted at the Math by Swami Sathchidanda, president of the ashram founded by sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, and its other office bearers with a big saffron-coloured garland.

Thereafter, he visited various parts of the Math associated with Narayana Guru and also paid obeisance at the guru's 'samadhi'.

On Friday, he attended an event in Kollam commemorating the centenary of a meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru.

Gandhi was accompanied by various party leaders, including Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and MLAs P C Vishnunadh and Chandy Oommen. PTI HMP KH