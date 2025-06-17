Rahul Gandhi wants to always protect communal elements, alleges Himanta

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of “always wanting to protect communal elements”, and “safeguarding” those involved in recent incidents of throwing meat pieces at temples in the state.

The CM made the remarks while replying to a question on state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s criticism over such episodes earlier this month, claiming that the incidents and follow-up clashes have exposed the intelligence failure of the BJP-led government.

Sarma maintained that those trying to claim that Hindus can slaughter a cow and then place its parts in a temple “do not even deserve a reaction”.

“Such people have very different mentality,” he told a press conference here.

Gogoi had alleged that the RSS has penetrated every village of Assam ahead of next year’s assembly elections, and was trying to create animosity among communities.

“Will a Hindu person slaughter a cow and then place a part of it in a temple? What about the remaining parts? Where did those go?” Sarma said.

Sarma also said locals have admitted that some “misguided youths” were involved in the incidents.

“So, I don’t know why the Congress is trying to protect these elements. This is typical of Rahul Gandhi. They always want to protect communal elements and don’t want social harmony among people,” he alleged.

On June 8, Sarma had said that a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during Eid, and parts of the meat were thrown at places of worship.

Police have so far arrested 50 people in Dhubri and five in Goalpara in connection with the incidents. PTI SSG RBT