Rahul Gandhi was making video of Dhankhar's mimicry 'like a monkey': BJP MP Parvesh Singh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was recording "like a monkey" TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's act of mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday and demanded that the opposition INDIA bloc apologise to the vice president.

A huge political row broke out on Tuesday as Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

"INDIA alliance is showing the level of its wisdom. It is not able to digest its defeat (in the recent assembly polls). They also know that in 2024, the BJP will return to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi will be the prime minister. They are not able to digest all these things," the BJP's West Delhi MP told PTI at Parliament Complex when asked for comment.

"So they displayed their frustration yesterday,” Singh said.

With Dhankhar's mimicry, the members of the opposition INDIA bloc showed that they can even make fun of a person who is sitting on such a high constitutional post, the BJP leader said.

"And their leader Rahul Gandhi was doing videography like a monkey. It was quite strange. We felt very sad," Singh said, adding, “I want the entire INDIA alliance to apologise to the vice president." PTI PK SMN