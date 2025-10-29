Rahul Gandhi will suffer consequences in Bihar polls for remarks against Modi: Shah

Patna, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will "pay the price" for his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and for insulting 'Chhathi Maiya' and her devotees.

Reacting to Gandhi’s comment that Prime Minister Modi would "even dance" for votes, Shah, during an interview with News18 Network, said, "Rahul Gandhi will have to pay the price for this in the elections. Rahul spoke about Modi in a derogatory manner and insulted his mother, but every time he has done this, the lotus has bloomed from the mud of lowered standards." "Rahul Gandhi has not insulted Modi, but he has insulted Chhathi Maiya and her devotees. He will suffer the adverse consequences of this in the Bihar elections. I am fully confident that the voters of Bihar will not forget the insult to Chhathi Maiya and Modi ji," Shah said, according to the release of the channel.

The remarks from Amit Shah came after Gandhi, addressing a public rally, alleged that the PM can "do everything, even dance on stage" for votes.

The comments have sparked a sharp political exchange ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of demeaning voters while the Opposition continues to target the ruling party over unemployment and governance issues in the state.

Shah also cleared the air over who will be the chief minister if the NDA returns to power in Bihar.

There is no confusion that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contesting the polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership, he said, giving a huge vote of confidence to the incumbent chief minister.

"There is no vacancy for CM in Bihar; there is no confusion here. I’ve just said we are fighting the election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Shah said.

He said that NDA will get a two-thirds majority in Bihar.

Asked who will be the chief minister if the NDA returns to power, Shah took a swipe at the "dynastic" politics within the Mahagathbandhan and said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wants his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to become Bihar’s CM; and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants her son, Rahul Gandhi, to become Prime Minister.

"Lalu ji wants his son should become CM, and according to Sonia ji, her son should become PM. I want to tell them both that there is no space available in either Bihar or Delhi; in Delhi, there’s Modi ji and in Bihar, it’s Nitish Kumar ji," he said.

The Union minister’s remarks come a day after opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the NDA, saying Nitish Kumar is a “puppet" in the ruling alliance and the BJP will not make him the CM if it returns to power. PTI MNB MNB