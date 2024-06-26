Rahul Gandhi's appointment as LoP in Lok Sabha to reinvigorate Cong, INDIA bloc: Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that with Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, a new energy has been infused in the party and the INDIA bloc.

He said Gandhi has constantly challenged the system and has become the voice of the people inside and outside Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of opposition. Millions of people who voted for the INDIA bloc to keep democracy alive and protect the Constitution, they hope that now Rahul Gandhi ji will fight the battle of truth," Pilot told reporters here today.

"Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of opposition will not only give strength to the Congress but will also give strength to the thinking of peace and brotherhood in the country," he said, adding it has infused new energy in the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

On the appointment of deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, Pilot said the attitude of this government is not right.

So far, the tradition has been that if the speaker is appointed from the ruling party, then the deputy speaker is from the opposition. During the UPA government, the deputy speaker was from the opposition, he said.

On Birla, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Kota, being appointed speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Congress general secretary said he hoped he would fulfil his responsibility impartially.

"I hope that every member of every party gets equal opportunity and the opposition gets a chance to present its views," Pilot said.

"As many as 147 MPs were suspended in one day (in the 17th Lok Sabha). That was a black day in history. I hope that no such thing will happen this time," he said.

The opposition's numbers are much better this time as compared to the last Lok Sabha and there is not much difference between the tally of the opposition and the ruling party. So, it will not be possible for the government to take one-sided actions, he said.

Birla was elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term by voice vote earlier in the day, capping days of intense battle on the issue with the opposition in a rare move proposing its own candidate.

This is the fifth time that a speaker will serve beyond the tenure of one Lok Sabha.

Pilot also targeted the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

"The central government had adopted an adamant attitude in the beginning but it had to admit its mistake. But the responsibility has not been fixed yet," he said, adding this is a symbol of systemic failure.

According to Education Ministry officials, certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5.

The Centre has handed over the probe into the irregularities in the medical entrance exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). PTI AG DIV DIV