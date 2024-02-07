Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Chhattisgarh on Thursday

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning from neighbouring Odisha, a party functionary said.

Advertisment

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the November 2023 Assembly elections wherein his party was ousted from power in the state.

The yatra will enter the state at Rengarpali check post in Raigarh district on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border at around 10:30 am, where Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress president Deepak Baij will take charge of the yatra's flag from his Odisha counterpart, he said.

The former Congress president will address a gathering at the venue, the functionary said.

Advertisment

After a two-day break, the yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will pass through Raigarh, Sakti and Korba districts on February 11, he added.

Next day, the march will pass through Korba, Surajpur and Surajpur districts, while on February 13 it will cover Surguja and Balrampur districts.

On February 14, the yatra will move to Jharkhand from Balrampur, he said.

The yatra, which will pass through seven districts, will cover 536 km in the state, he added.

The mass outreach programme of the Congress will culminate in Mumbai. PTI TKP RSY